URBANA — John W. Holt, 56, was delivered into the arms of his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Oh, how the angels sang!
He was born on Feb. 14, 1964, in Urbana. His family then moved to Huntingdon, Tenn., where John grew up and graduated from Huntingdon High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lisa Tatum Holt; their children and grandchildren; his sister Brenda Pembor and husband Jeff and their son, Travis McClain; sister Betsy and her children, Skyler Miller (Justin) and Adam Avenenti; and his great-great-nephew, Hayden Miller.
He also leaves behind many dear friends and loving cousins, as well as his furbabies, Charlie, Lily, TT and Lil' Bit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marjorie Holt; paternal grandparents, Neal (Alick) and Allie (Annie) Rich Holt; maternal grandparents, Daisy and Cliff Bisch; brother, Jimmie Holt; niece, Angie Davis; stepson, Larry Ethan Gaut; and aunt, Ruthie, and uncle, Enos Stanley.
John's fondest memories were spent at Kentucky Lake hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. John was an avid outdoorsman and was truly happiest when he was in the woods.
John loved his family and was deeply loved by all. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
John will be honored and memorialized in the spring at a later date to be announced.