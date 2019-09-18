RANTOUL — John A. “Grasshopper” Hopper, 74, of Rantoul passed away at his home on Sunday morning (Sept. 15, 2019).
He was born Aug. 24, 1945, in Hendersonville, N.C., a son of Closs and Betsy Hopper. He married Freida Riddle in 1992 in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Paul Stiff of Rantoul; and a daughter, Nakia (Davon) McCarrell of Oklahoma City, Okla. John was the eighth of nine children, including David Hopper of North Carolina, Trudy Hopper of Tennessee, Jasper Hopper of North Carolina and Mildred Hopper of North Carolina, who survive along with six grandchildren, Lynneah, Jaden, Malia, Laniya, LaSani and Jayda; and a host of nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters.
John graduated in 1963 from 9th Avenue High School, Hendersonville, N.C. He then joined the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967, stationed in Germany. He made his career as a boilermaker with Clifford and Jacobs, Champaign, for 41 years, retiring in 2010. He loved fishing and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.