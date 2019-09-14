RANTOUL — John W. Hubbard, 84, of Rantoul passed away at his home on Thursday morning (Sept. 12, 2019).
He was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Johnstown, Pa., a son of Walter and Cora (Wissinger) Hubbard. He married Shirley Newberry on June 8, 1957, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. She preceded him in death on April 30, 2015.
He is survived by two children, John A. (Trudy) Hubbard of Rantoul and Sandra Freese of Columbia, Mo.; a sister, June Charney of Maryland; and two grandsons, Dylan and Garrett Freese. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Mr. Hubbard served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was a Rantoul police officer and then worked in civil service. He farmed in the Rantoul area for more than 30 years.
He was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church where he sang in the choir. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as secretary for the Champaign County Farm Bureau. He was an avid fan of any Pittsburgh sporting team!
He and his wife will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul, in a private family service.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.