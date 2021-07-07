RANTOUL — John W. Hurd, 84, of Rantoul passed away Sunday (July 4, 2021) at Gilman Health Care, Gilman.
He was born Feb. 28, 1937, in St. Louis.
He married Martha, Marilyn (deceased) and later Judy.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Rantoul; six daughters, Debbie, Cindy, Brenda, Wendy, Liz and Melanie; three stepdaughters, Diana, Jill and Angela; two stepsons, Chris and Shawn; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was a custodian at Fisher High School and a custodian and usher at Christian Life Church. He was a die-hard Cardinals fan.
There will be a memorial service Friday morning at 10 at Christian Life Church, Rantoul, with a gathering of friends for an hour prior. Burial of ashes will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.