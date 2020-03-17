ARTHUR — John "Jack" Dale Conlin, 83, died Saturday (March 14, 2020) at The Arthur Home.
He was born to Joe and Maggie Smith Conlin on Aug. 8, 1936. He and Shirley Schroeder were married Nov. 30, 1963.
He is survived by his wife and three daughters, Lori (Arlyn) Poppen of Loves Park, Andrea (Duane) Schlabach of Monticello and Amy (Greg) Henderson of Louisville, Ky. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Alex (Emily) Poppen of Chicago, Chandler Poppen of St. Louis, Mo., Maggie and Drew Schlabach of Monticello and Ella and Gabe Henderson of Louisville, Ky. In addition, he is survived by brothers, Dave (Bonnie) Conlin of Arthur and Phillip (Alice) Conlin of Effingham, and several special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack was a graduate of Arthur High School Class of 1954. He was a lifetime farmer, starting at the age of 18 with his father. He retired when he was 72. He served in the Army Reserves for six years, on the Arthur school board and the North Okaw Township board.
He was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan. He enjoyed his Cooks Mills coffee group for many years. The family would like to thank Kathy, Kelly and Peggy of Carle Hospice and the staff at The Arthur Home for the care he received in his final hours.
The funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, with the Rev. Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow at the Arthur Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Shrader Funeral Home in Arthur.
Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to St. John’s Catholic Church in Arcola, Shriners Children’s Hospital or Carle Hospice. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.