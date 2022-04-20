CHAMPAIGN — Heaven got a little rowdier on Monday. John “Jack” Bernard Jarboe passed at home, surrounded by loved ones, on April 18, 2022.
He was greeted in heaven by his mother and father, Mildred and Richard Jarboe; brothers, Bob, Paul and twin Jeffery Jarboe; and sisters, Mary Lee Jarboe and Sue Trinkle. They are all certainly discussing their beloved Fighting Illini!
Jack was born on Feb. 6, 1955, right here in Champaign-Urbana. He graduated from Centennial High School in 1973, where he played on the football team and made countless longtime friendships from his class. He was a true provider who offered help to many people through his life. If he couldn’t fix it, he knew someone who could. He provided youth football lessons early on in his life. He provided adventure by traveling through the the U.S., hitchhiking and attending music festivals throughout the '70s. He provided custom-painted BELL helmets for professional racers and drivers in the 80s and 90s. He loved motorcycles and dirt track racing. Later, he went into sign work and maintenance. Jack had a vinyl cutter, and if you knew him, I bet you had something made by him with your name on it. He loved that thing!
A common line in obituaries is, “He never met a stranger.” In Jack’s case, he never met a rule he couldn’t break, a boundary he couldn’t push, a line he couldn’t cross or a story he couldn’t stretch. Self-named as “the funniest person he’d ever met,” it was impossible not to be entertained by him.
Jack is survived by his children, Jamie (Blake) Propst of Foosland, Jodie Jarboe of Atlanta, Jenni Jarboe of Mansfield and Joel Jarboe of Champaign; grandchildren, Gabriella, Grant and Shiloh; sister, Norma Brust (Roger) of Lovington; brother, Bill Jarboe (Mary) of Leverette; numerous nieces and nephews; his life partner, Toni Tatman of Rantoul; and friends who were like family.
The last year of his life revolved around medical care. We want to express the deepest gratitude to the health-care staff across Illinois and Missouri. Their care went well beyond physical medicine.
In lieu of flowers, meet up with a friend to watch a game, toss back a cold one, stand up and yell at a bad call, find something in common with a stranger or make someone laugh.
Jack led a good life and had a peaceful death. For the record, he did not lose his battle with cancer. When he died, the cancer died, too, so technically, it was a tie. He was ready to meet his maker; we’re just not sure the maker is ready to meet him. Good luck, God.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Matthew Catholic Parish, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Seymour.
Memorials can be made in his name to the St. Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan). Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.