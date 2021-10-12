MONTICELLO — John R. "Jack" Miner, 87, of Monticello passed away at 4:46 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 9, 2021) at Arbor Rose of Monticello.
Jack was born Jan. 14, 1934, in Monticello, the son of Roy and Blanche (Carper) Miner. He married Wilma Faye Houser on Feb. 24, 1957, in LaFayette, Ga.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Faye Miner of Monticello; children, Lorie Brown (Blair) of White Heath, Brenda Brown of Monticello, Dennis Miner of Monticello and Dan Miner (Mindy) of Champaign; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; his brother, Alan Miner of Green Valley, Ariz.; and sisters, Virginia Norfleet of Monticello and Velma Gadbury of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dwight Miner and Eldon Chapman; and daughter-in-law, Justine Miner.
Jack was a farmer and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and attended as many races as he could. He was also a St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. He attended Meadowbrook Community Church. Jack truly loved the family farm, raising cattle and his family.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Monticello Township Cemetery, with Pastor Ron Strack officiating.
Memorials may be made to Arbor Rose of Monticello. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.