DANVILLE — John “Jack” Nalett II, 64, born Aug. 27, 1957, in Fresno, Calif., died Saturday (March 5, 2022) in Kingsport, Tenn.
Jack went to eternal rest with his Lord Jesus after being very ill for several years. It is a testiment to his good humor that his self-written obituary began with, “My illnesses were brought on by my poor lifestyle choices and stubborn overindulgence. I am self-described as a 'death by truck-stop buffet tables and a 51-year love affair with Big Tobacco.'”
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John Nalett Sr. and Clara Estelle McCort; beloved stepdad, Sandy McCort; sister, Hilda Paulick; and brother-in-law, David Price III. He will also meet and play with his children, JoAnn, Chris, Clara-Lyn and Joshua.
Jack's love and influence remains through his family members residing in several states. This love lives on in his beloved wife of 34 years, Lyn Nalett; children, Matthew (Fred), John (Denise) III, Sarah (John) and Rachel; grandchildren, Ethan, Maria, Adrianna, Dahlia, Astrid and Jonah; sisters, Liz Price, Jackie James (Ted) and Elice (Leonard); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Although they all are scattered over hundreds of miles, his wife and all his children and sisters were at his bedside when he took his final earthly breath.
At 17 years old, Jack joined the Navy and then served as a hospital corpman with the Marine Corps. He also served in the California Army National Guard. He was proud to serve his country and was honorably discharged. After moving to Danville, he became a member of the American Legion Post 210, where he served as a sergeant-at-arms for a time.
After getting out of the military, Jack served the Los Angeles area as an ambulance driver. He also did private duty care of people.
Jack drove semis, taught others to drive and helped put a trucker road safety program in place. Jack was a very strong Christian and witnessed to people all over the nation through his driving, writing an article in a Christian trucking magazine and writing, singing and playing gospel music on his guitar as he picked up and delivered his loads across the nation. He jumped at every opportunity to share the joy of walking with Christ.
Jack was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while he continued his education in Danville. He served his community by being elected to the county board and served on the Vermilion Housing Authority. He advocated for new roads to be paved, shelters to be warm and for everyone to be treated with dignity and love.
He made an impact on many people's lives and will be greatly missed. Although his time on Earth has ended, he's now playing his music with the Lord.
A memorial service will commence at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville.