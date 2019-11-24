ARMSTRONG — John J. “Jack” Wiesner, 89, of Urbana, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Unit in Urbana.
He was born May 6, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Mildred Wiesner/Fischer and George Wiesner. As a young boy, he lived a few years with his great aunt and uncle in Hollandale, Wis., his favorite place in the world. He graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee and at age 19 joined the United States Air Force and became an aircraft mechanic. Over his 20-plus years in the Air Force, he was stationed in Germany, Stewart AFB in Nashville, Tenn., O’Hare AFB in Chicago, KI Sawyer AFB in Marquette, Mich., Wheelus AFB in Tripoli, Libya, Travis AFB near Santa Clara, Vietnam, and finally, at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, where he retired as a tech sergeant. John then worked for Civil Service at Chanute for over 22 years.
He married Francis Smith of Nashville in 1955. She passed away in 2012. He married Lucy Benedetto of Chicago in 1958, and she passed away in 2005. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Leggs of Penfield, whom he married in 2006.
Surviving are his children, Jack (Donna) Wiesner of College Grove, Tenn., Patti (Gary) Fenske of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Lori (Bob) Pratten of Champaign, Ill. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Gabby (Leo) Richards and Tony (Lori) Leggs, both of Ohio, Bianca (Mick) Lowther of Rankin, Ill., and Leroy Leggs of Penfield, Ill. John had seven grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He leaves his sisters, Joyce (Bob) Czarnecki of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Janet (Tom) Harryman of Houston, Texas, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
In the 1970s, John formed the Has Beens, a 16-piece band that played big band music in the area for many years. He collected antique cars as his hobby and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Penfield, the VFW, and the American Legion.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with Father Michael Menner officiating. Burial will follow at Danville National Cemetery, Danville, Ill.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Salvation Army, Champaign County Humane Society or St. Jude.
A very special thank you goes out to the staff at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Unit in Urbana for their excellent care, tender treatment and concern as well as to Harbor Light Hospice for their compassion during this journey.