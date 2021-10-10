FARMER CITY — John “Jake” Franklin Johnson, 88, of Farmer City left his earthly body on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care.
He was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Farmer City, a son of John A. and Lela Clark Johnson. Jake married Thelma Marie Andreae (later divorced) and had two sons. In 1967, he married Sandra Vernell Lamb, and they raised his sons. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, John M. "Steve" Johnson of West Jordan, Utah; a daughter-in-law, Andy Johnson; a granddaughter, Allena Johnson of LeRoy; two sisters, Judy Hart of Pontiac and Geraldene Brannock of Farmer City; a sister-in-law, Mary Johnson of Farmer City; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters and a precious son, Larry.
Jake was a salesman for Wickes Lumber until it closed and then became a custodian for Blue Ridge school district.
He was very patriotic and served in the Army during the Korean War. People of Farmer City will remember him for being very active in Joe Williams American Legion Post 55 and past commander of the post's color guard.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with military rites accorded will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City.
Memorial donations may be made to Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, 755 Stensel Drive, Farmer City.