URBANA — John Martin James passed away Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Urbana, the son of Homer and Lottie Brownfield James. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Chauncey, Homer, Cora Josephine and Harold. He is survived by Paul.
John graduated from Mahomet High School in 1952. He served four years in the Air Force during the Korean conflict in security service in Alaska. He was a member of the Elmendorf Air Force basketball team that finished third in the World Wide basketball tournament in 1956. While a member of this team, he was voted on many all-star teams.
On July 16, 1971, he married Jane O. Goebel. They raised their blended family of four children in Mahomet. They survive: Victoria James Gordon (Paul), Michelle James Domanchuk (Theadore), Eugene Goebel III (Kim) and Steven Goebel (Deborah). He has nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was a loving and kind husband and father. He enjoyed playing cards, card tricks, fishing and golfing and watching all sports.
He received associate liberal arts and electronic degrees from Parkland Junior College in 1974. Earlier, he had completed elements of structural design in correspondence school. He also attended the University of Illinois.
John was active in all sports during high school, as well as coaching and umpiring his children’s many summer sports. He served as president of Junior High Football program, president of Mahomet-Seymour Booster Club and president of advisory council to Mahomet-Seymour school board. He also served on the regional school board of Champaign and Ford counties for 12 years.
He was president of Good Neighbors of Lake Sara while living on Lake Sara, Effingham, and a 25-year member of Effingham Country Club. He was a life member of VFW and American Legion since 1957. He was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church and the Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham.
He retired in 1995 after 29 years from Alloy Engineering and Casting Co. in Champaign as vice president of sales and engineering.
There will be a reception at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family memorial service starting at 1:30 p.m. after the reception. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.