MAHOMET — John Hambleton, 82, passed away at 10:09 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) at home.
John was born on March 6, 1940, in Independence, Kan., to John and Retha (Vandermark) Hambleton. He married Gloria Merrick on Nov. 24, 1958, in Miami, Okla.
Surviving are his children, Jimmy (Janet) Hambleton of Champaign, Ricky (Linda) Hambleton of Mahomet, Annette (Rocky) Kellogg of Parsons, Kan., Teresa (Rafa) DeFones of Coffeyville, Kan., Rodney Hambleton of Independence and Tracy (Earl) Britt of Independence. Also surviving are his siblings, Roena Patterson of Bartlesville, Okla., Joyce Hambleton of Dennis, Kan., Steve (Marsha) Hambleton of Paola, Kan., Kathy (Quincy) Fought of Alluwe, Okla., Rodney (Edwina) Hambleton of Parsons, Linda Hambleton of Independence, Cindy (Scott) Blackburn of Dennis, Revonda (Greg) Ramey of Parsons and Tim (Angie) Hambleton of Parsons. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria; brothers, Denzel Hambleton and Romain Smith; and sister, Glenda Obermier.
John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from January 1958 to March 1967 with several tours of duty in Vietnam. He served in the U.S. Army from September 1983 to December 1984. John worked as a detailed painter at Hackney and Sons and Cessna in Independence.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date in Mound Valley, Kan.