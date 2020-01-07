PAXTON — John D. Jones, 60, of Paxton died at 8:29 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton with Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
John was born July 3, 1959, the son of Charles E. and Gertrude Lavonne Adams Jones. He married Brenda Koontz July 16, 1977, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife Brenda, he is survived by a son, Jason (Kate) Jones of Bellflower; a daughter, Heidi Jones of Paxton; five grandchildren, Cadence, Dalton, Charli, Izabel and Nevaeh; one brother, Dennis (Alice) Tucker of Rantoul; two sisters, Judy (Bob) Beck of Indiana, Pat (Jim) Steiner of Paxton; three nephews and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two nieces and a brother-in-law, Bob Harris.
John graduated from Paxton High School in 1977 and from Parkland College with an associate degree in accounting. He was an account tech for Facilities and Services at the University of Illinois for 30 years.
He enjoyed cooking, gardening, making flavored moonshine and attending the Drum Corps International. He was an avid Colts and Bears football fan and Illini football and basketball fan. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.