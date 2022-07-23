KISSIMMEE, Fla. — John Owen Jones (J.O.), 90, of Kissimmee, Fla., formerly of Champaign, passed into heaven at 9:42 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022.
He was born June 4, 1932, in Pesotum to John Henry and Georgia Jones. Following high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and married his childhood sweetheart, Lee Ann Gaither. In 1955, he began his long career at the Champaign Police Department, rising from beat cop to chief and retiring in 1983.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lee Ann Jones, and two brothers, Darroll and David Jones.
He is survived by his loving partner, Peggie Dorman of Kissimmee; a sister, Lori (Gary) Nordling; three daughters, Denise Jones of Urbana, Jennifer Jones of North Highlands, Calif., and Bonny (Don) Herweg of Bartlett; five grandchildren, Phil (PJ) Hartshorn, Katy Hartshorn, Nathan (Amanda) Murdent, Don L. Herweg and Dakota Herweg; and three great-grandchildren, Alex, Natalie and Emily.
J.O. requested no services.