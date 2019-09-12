CHAMPAIGN — John K. "Jack" Stanley of Champaign passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
John was born Jan. 20, 1932, in Carmi, to James and Claire Stanley. He married Shirley Bowen on Sept. 5, 1953, at Holy Cross Church in Champaign. She died in 2007.
Jack is survived by four children, Denise (Dennis) Donaldson, Candy (John) Rollins, John (Daphne Cline) Stanley and Paula (Vern) Bean, all of Champaign; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Erlene) Stanley of Oregon; a sister, Barbara (Bill) Thompson of Vermont; and two sisters-in-law, Mary (Jerry) Ceuvorst of Tennessee and Bonnie (Jim) Hudson of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Claire, and a sister, Kathy Stanley.
Jack graduated from Champaign High School and the University of Illinois. While in school at the University of Illinois, Jack tended the bar at Liquor Park and kept books for the Piccadilly/Barnett's liquor stores.
After graduating from the university, he went to work at the U of I. After retiring from the university, he became an avid golfer, playing almost every day into his 80s. Jack loved to go to Illini football and basketball games and St. Louis Cardinals games.
Memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation or the Celiac Disease Foundation.
A celebration of life will be hosted by his children Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.