POTOMAC — John Raymond Kuntz, 73, of Potomac, a lifelong Central Illinois resident, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
John was born July 28, 1947, in Rankin, the son of Raymond John and Ethel Pearl Wires Kuntz. He married Kathleen Blackford Spear on July 18, 1992, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. She survives.
Along with his wife, Kathy, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Kristi Kuntz, and their two sons, Connor and Logan, of Monticello; a daughter and son-in-law, Tricia and Bill Eustice of Phoenix; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jennifer Spear of Monticello; a daughter and son-in-law, Katrina and Jim Hodous, and their children, Maddison and Garrett, of Highland; a sister, Judy (Jeff) Blackford of Potomac; a brother, Joe (Deb) Kuntz of Armstrong; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John graduated from Rankin High School in 1965. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army and earned several medals, including the Bronze Star. His work history included farming, selling Snap-on tools, serving as custodian at Armstrong High School and working at Gulliford Septic Services, Urbana. He was always a farmer at heart and loved his farming days more than anything.
He was a John Deere enthusiast and enjoyed antiquing, woodworking and wood splitting. Whenever he wanted to relax, he would read or putz around his yard.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 108 E. Church Street, Gifford, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. A private family burial will follow in Danville National Cemetery. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family is planning an additional Celebration of Life service later this summer due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
