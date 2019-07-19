TUSCOLA — John L. Hoel, 72, of Tuscola passed away at 4:02 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at home.
John was born Dec. 1, 1946, in Newman, the son of Byrl and Irma (Shunk) Hoel. He married Donna Price on July 3, 1982, at Walnut Point State Park near Oakland.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Duff (Dedee) and Drew (Christy) Hoel, both of Tuscola; and grandchildren, Dillon, Dalton and Sydney, all of Tuscola. Also surviving are his stepsons, Donie DeLine of Virginia Beach, Va., David DeLine of Austin, Texas, and Chris DeLine of Houston, Texas; and four stepgranddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Hoel of Oakland.
John worked as a wastewater treatment operator for the cities of Tuscola and Monticello. He was also a carpenter and painter. For over 53 years, John was a honky-tonk piano player in the Miscellaneous Three Man Band and its many iterations, known as the “daring young man on the flying piano” alongside lifetime buddy and band mate Steve Allen.
John was an avid supporter of Tuscola High School athletic and music programs. He was the scorekeeper and honorary bench coach of the Tuscola High School baseball team for the last eight years. “Deuce,” as he was known to his teammates, played fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball for years, and he later coached in the Tuscola Little League. He was also a 50-plus-year member and past district deputy grand exalted ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
A celebration of life will be held at Iron Horse Golf Course on July 27, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m.