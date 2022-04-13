Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Tonight
Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
DANVILLE — John Leo Barry, 90, of Perrysville, formerly of Danville, died at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday (April 12, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home & Crematory, 10 E. Williams St., Danville.