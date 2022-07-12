URBANA — John Robert "Catfish" Lientz passed away Feb. 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, from myocardial infarction.
John was born at Burnam City Hospital on Dec. 1, 1946, the second of two children to mother Martha Opal Prior and father John Lientz Jr. After graduating from Urbana High School in 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on April 4, 1966, where he served aboard the USS J.P. Kennedy Jr. A fiercely loyal patriot, John was honorably discharged from the Navy on Dec. 6, 1971. John worked at Kraft Foods as a checker for decades. He was known to many of his friends only as “Catfish,” a nickname he was truly proud of.
John was an avid race fan. He was known to many at both the Fairbury speedway as well as the Farmer City Raceway, where on July 24, 2020, he was recognized as loyal Fan of the Year for his dedication and support of racing.
John was an enthusiastic modeler and collector of Formula 1 and Sprint race car models.
John was preceded in passing by his sister, Lueva, on Jan. 30, 2021, and is survived by his nephews, Tim and Steve Irvin.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.