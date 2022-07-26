URBANA — John W. Litchfield Jr., 79, of Urbana passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
John was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Streator to John Wilbur Litchfield Sr. and Marion Frances Jauch Litchfield. He graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1961 and then served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. His basic training was at Fort Knox, Ky. He was then assigned to duty at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, a period of service that he was very proud of and about which he had many stories to tell. He was particularly proud of having helped with the care of wounded soldiers from the war in Vietnam.
After separation from the military with an honorable discharge, John worked briefly at his father’s hardware store in Rantoul and then again briefly at a factory in the Chicago suburbs. Soon after this, he was diagnosed with mental disorders that required his being admitted to the Green Briar Nursing Home in Champaign. He was later transferred to the University Rehabilitation Center, 500 S. Art Bartell Road, Urbana.
John is survived by two brothers, Robert A. of New Jersey and Stephen W. of Ohio; two sisters, Ann Litchfield Smith of Pennsylvania and Lisa Lewey of Louisiana; four nieces; two nephews; and six great-nephews.
His parents and one brother, Charles E., preceded him in death.
The tragedy of John’s life was that he spent nearly 40 years in nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities. But he did have regular interaction with his family, and was fortunate to have been under the care of the excellent staff at these local facilities. The family would like to acknowledge those facilities and staff by asking that any donations in John’s name be made to the activities director at the University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.