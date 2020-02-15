TOLONO — John R. Little, 87, of Tolono passed away Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be held at Freese Funeral Home in Tolono from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home with military rites accorded.
John was born on March 5, 1932, in Crittenden Township on the family farm, where he lived his entire life.
He was the son of Milo and May Little. He married Leatha "June" Jackson on June 1, 1952, at the Presbyterian Church in Tolono.
John is survived by his wife, June, and their four children: three sons, Jeff (Kathy) Little, Jim (Mary) Little and Tom (Lori) Little, and one daughter, Julia Little. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leslie and Marvin; and a great-grandson, Zaelyn.
John went to Tolono schools and was in the first class to graduate from Unity High School in 1950.
John was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years of active duty in Korea. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant first class in 1954.
John was the fourth generation to farm the Little Family Farm. His lifelong goal was to purchase back the original tracts of land from his family heirs that his great-grandfather had originally purchased from the IC railroad in 1868. He was successful in this endeavor.
John was active in many organizations. He was a member of the Tolono Lions Club for 68 years. He served on the Unit 7 school board. He was a charter member of the Parkland College Foundation Board. He was a district director of the FFA Alumni Association. He was a past trustee of Crittenden Township. He served as president of the Illinois Farmers Union from 1990-1993.
The Little family was honored in 1987 as the Illinois Farmers Union “Farm Family of the Year.” He served on the Farm Advisory Board of State Treasurer Pat Quinn. He served on the Landowner-Hunters Committee of Illinois. He was a member of the Governors Ag Advisory Committee under Govs. Jim Thompson and Jim Edger. He was active in the Illinois Wheat Association and a wheat association representative for C-FAR.
John will be greatly missed by many friends and family and by his dog, Buddy.
The Little family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Carle Foundation Hospital, as well as the staff at Meadowbrook rehab facility.
Memorials may be made to Unity High School FFA or the Tolono Lions Club.