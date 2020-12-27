HOOPESTON — John Louis Herriott, 51, of Hoopeston passed away at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Nov. 27, 1969, in Lafayette, Ind., the son of Tom and Patricia (Niccum) Herriott.
He leaves behind two children, Cade Herriott of Hoopeston and Kelsey Herriott of Rossville; two sisters, Misty (Jeff) Brummet of Otterbein, Ind., and Melinda (Tom) Cosby of Bedford, Ind.; aunts and uncles, Sharri Herriott of Evansville, Ind., Violet (Ron) Hughes of Tucson, Ariz., and Randy (Penny) Herriott of Kentland, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Herriott; his paternal grandparents who raised him, Tom Sr. and Beverly Herriott; his maternal grandparents; and his aunt, Helen Niccum.
John worked at Schumacher’s in Hoopeston and later at Full-Fill in Rossville before working at SuperValu in Rantoul for 27 years.
He was a proud father to his children, never missing a golf match or ball game. He also enjoyed playing golf.
John was one of the most selfless people, and it made him happy to make the people that he loved happy. He was a great father, husband, son and friend and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Gundy Cemetery in rural Bismarck.
Memorials may be made to John’s family.
