TUCSON, Ariz. — John M. Thompson of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
He will be forever remembered for his devotion to his family, friends and faith.
John was born in Champaign on July 22, 1948. After the Army and college at the University of New Mexico, he moved to Tucson, where he participated in numerous restaurant developments, including the Tucson Natani Nez and the Autumn Tree in Champaign.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; two daughters, Casey Thompson and Taylor Eldredge; and sister and brother, Cini Green and Mike Thompson. John was blessed to see the recent birth of their grandchild, Penny Thompson Eldredge.
In his lifetime, John mentored youths and young adults and supported the Prison Fellowship Ministries of Tucson and his University City Church.