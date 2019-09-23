WESTVILLE — John Marjanovich, 95, of Westville died at 12:20 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
Funeral services for the Army veteran will be at noon Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville. Father Timothy Sauppe will officiate. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Westville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church. Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville, is in charge of arrangements.