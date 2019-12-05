Savoy — John B. Masiunas, 63, of Savoy passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
John was born June 23, 1956, in Springfield Mass., the son of Vincent and Gladys (Staples) Masiunas. He married Rosario Carbajal on May 16, 2012. John was a Professor Emeritus of horticulture at the University of Illinois where he taught until his retirement in 2015. He loved teaching vegetable gardening, reading about historical events, and writing.
John is survived by his wife, Rosario of Savoy; daughter, Jacqueline Masiunas of Urbana; siblings, Ann Etre and her partner, Paul Volpi, of Windsor, Conn., Marybeth (Richard) Gelfand of Shelton, Conn., Matthew (Lisa) Masiunas of Windsor, Conn., and Andrew (Lori) Masiunas of Phoenix, Ariz. He is also survived by his nieces, Kathryn Etre, Lauren “Izzy” (Robin) Hendriks, Jamie (Robert) Osso; and his nephew Matthew Etre; as well as his sister-in-law and her husband, Ana and Bryan Pritchard and their children, Matthew and Lucia. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, christopherreeve.org.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. West, Savoy.
A Celebration of Life service will be at noon, Dec. 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1602 S. Prospect, Savoy.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.