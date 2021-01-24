RANTOUL — John R. Massey, 68 of Rantoul died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at home.
John worked at Kraft foods in Champaign for 36 years before retirement. John was a lifelong Cardinals fan, loved the Illini and enjoyed attending games when he could. He was a member of the Rantoul Knights of Columbus.
Born Sept. 23, 1952, he was the son of Mary (Buck) and Claude Massey.
He is survived by his daughter, Allyson (Frank) Antonetti; his son, Nathan (Kristen) Massey; five grandchildren, Joseph and Jacob Antonetti and Korbin, Kadyn and Kolsen Massey; four siblings, Mikki Loschen, Ed (Sandy) Massey, Gary (Patricia) Massey and Thomas (Mary) Massey; and numerous family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Kolin and Kora Massey.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held immediately after at St. Lawrence cemetery in Penfield.