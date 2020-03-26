MAHOMET — John W. Mast, age 71, of Mahomet, passed away at 4:12 p.m. Sunday (March 22, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A private graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon; the Rev. Jeremy Doughty will officiate. A visitation and funeral will take place at a later date at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938.
John was born on Dec. 29, 1948, in Arthur, the son of the late Henry R. and Barbara (Plank) Mast. He married Krista J. McCleary on June 14, 1975.
He is survived by his wife, Krista Mast of Mahomet; two children, Brandon M. Mast of Mahomet and Brandi M. Koziarz and husband Patrick of Rantoul; one brother, Melvin Mast and wife Ann of Sarasota, Fla.; four sisters, Mary Miller and husband Alvin of Sarasota, Fla., Sarah Miller and husband Lloyd of Macon, Miss., Carolyn Kauffman and husband Glen of Arthur and Linda Weaver and husband David of Willow Street, Pa.; several nieces and nephews; one special nephew, Christopher McCleary of Mahomet; one special great-niece, Logan McCleary of Mahomet; and his beloved dog, Bella.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Stanley Mast.
John retired from Mitsubishi Motors in Bloomington-Normal and was a former employee of Maxwell House in Houston, Texas, Amish Country Foods in Arthur, General Electric in Mattoon and Trail Mobile in Charleston.
He was member of UAW Local 2488 in Bloomington and a former member of Mattoon Moose Lodge 803. His hobbies included golfing, fishing and restoring his 1971 Dodge Demon.
John was an avid Mopar man and was a talented and determined handyman who could build and fix anything. He took immense pride in his work. John enjoyed football and baseball and was a Fighting Illini, Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
Memorials in his honor may be made to American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.