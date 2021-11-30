CHAMPAIGN — John Shepherd May passed away Saturday (Nov. 27, 2021) at 4:32 p.m. surrounded by his beloved wife and children.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign, with Msgr. Stanley Deptula officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m., and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
John was born in Bloomington, Ind., on Aug. 13, 1952, to parents Maurice Franklin May and Emma Jane Shepherd (Howell).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Kathleen L. May, and their four children, Joshua J. May Sr., Amanda C. Misner, Bonnie J. Sankey and Dr. Adam M. May.
He leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Joshua J. May Jr., Victoria R. May, Jonah R. May, William S. Misner, Connor T. Misner, Patrick J. Misner, Logan M. Misner, Maverick C. Misner, Peter J. May, Hannah L. May, Frederick J. May, Elijah L. Sankey, Beau B. Sankey and Matthias M. Sankey.
John was a graduate of Illinois State University in Bloomington with a B.S in physical education and a minor in agribusiness. John was a CLU, ChFC, LUTCF financial representative with Country Financial, where he served the needs of the community for 43 years.
John May’s life was marked by faith, generosity and wisdom. He was instrumental in the founding of The High School of St. Thomas More in Champaign. His two youngest children were in the first graduating class. John’s oldest grandchild is currently a senior at The High School of St. Thomas More.
Over the years, he and his wife were involved in several organizations in Illinois. Among them were Teens Encounter Christ, Cursillo and Champaign Chamber of Commerce, NAIFA and the Optimus Club.
John's greatest strength was his ability to touch people. John wrote “The greatest good I’ll leave behind are my kids and grandkids. It is not having things that fulfill me, it’s touching people and making a difference in their lives.”
His family and friends have been blessed by John, and he will be sorely missed. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.