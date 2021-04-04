URBANA — John Ashley McWilliams, 84, of Urbana died Saturday, March 28, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1936, in Urbana, the son of Paul H. and Mary (Spitznagel) McWilliams. He married Gail Antrim on Aug. 12, 1978, in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years; his daughter, Kelli (Mike) Bush; his son, Korey McWilliams; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; his brother, Bill (Myra) McWilliams; his sister-in-law, Pamela (Roger) Schmidt; and his brother-in-law, Jim Antrim. He will also be missed by numerous dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson.
John graduated from Champaign High School, Class of 1954. He attended the University of Illinois and served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves.
John was co-owner and president of McWilliams Mechanical, having grown up in the family business, Paul H. McWilliams and Sons Inc. John served as president of the Illinois Association of Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors. He was later secretary of the National Association of Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors and a contractor founder of the board of governors of the PHCC Educational Foundation.
John was an avid skier and an original member of the Champaign Ski Club. He was a longtime member of the Pollywogs Association, where he spent many hours on the water. John was a proud member of the Master Naturalist Class of 2010 and volunteered with Allerton Allies, Kickapoo Krew, Grand Prairie Friends and Homer Lake Forest Preserve.
Family and friends will remember John for his humor and storytelling, his love of nature and the outdoors, and his curiosity and sense of adventure. He and Gail lived aboard their sailboat, Maggie, for nearly 10 years exploring the U.S. East Coast, the Bahamas, the Caribbean Islands and Venezuela.
He loved learning about the people and culture of the places they visited. He learned to play the steel pan in Trinidad, discovered scuba diving in Bonaire, taught English conversation classes in Merida, Venezuela, and made friends from around the world.
John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. A celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the PHCC Educational Foundation, phccfoundation.org/memorial; Grand Prairie Friends, grandprairiefriends.org; or an organization of the donor’s choice.
