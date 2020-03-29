FORT WAYNE, Ind. — John Michael “Mike” Campbell, 80, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Wednesday (March 25, 2020).
Born Aug. 18, 1939, in Champaign, he was the son of the late John F. and LaVelle (Hester) Campbell. Mike attended the University of Illinois and retired in 2010 after more than 50 years of service as the owner and operator of J.M. Campbell Dental Laboratory.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Laurel H. (Hoyt) Campbell; sons, Matthew (Debbie) Campbell of Champaign and Scott (Sarah) Campbell of Sugarland, Texas; and grandsons, Elliot and Smith Campbell of Sugarland.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Campbell.
A celebration of life service will be held in Fort Wayne, and Champaign, at a later date. Inurnment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
Memorial donations may be given to alz.org. For online condolences, please visit mccombandsons.com.