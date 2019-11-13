JAMESTOWN, Ind. — John Mitchell Dorwart, 49, of Jamestown, Ind., passed away Nov. 9, 2019.
John was born the 13th of October in 1970 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Danville. He resided in Jamestown, Ind., with his family.
John is survived by his mother, Elaine Dorwart; wife, Lori Dorwart; three daughters, Emily, Shelby and Elizabeth; in addition to aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, Duane L. Dorwart; paternal grandparents, John and Edith Dorwart; and maternal grandparents, Theodore and Jeanette Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his niece and nephew, Bethany and Tyler Baker.
John was a 1988 Danville High School graduate. He worked for Barth Electric as a Project Coordinator for Telecom Services.
Fire captain for Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department was Dorwart’s title, and he wore his helmet proudly. John had been part of the department for eight years.
John enjoyed riding his Harley Road King, the Firefighter Edition, with his wife, Lori. Last year, he traveled down to Daytona for “Bike Week” with some of his friends. John also enjoyed deer hunting and attending Colts games with friends. One of his favorite traditions included going to the Indianapolis 500 every year. Although he hadn’t been to the Badlands in a while, John loved going wheeling with his Jeep buddies.
John loved all his dogs, his grand-dogs, and spending time with his family. John’s passion for cooking flavorful food and meat would always bring people together to eat a wonderful meal and enjoy each other’s company.
John will be missed in many ways, but he will always be remembered for his adventurous, wild personality.
Family and friends will gather from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, for visitation, and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Ind.
You are invited to visit the website strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.
Memorials may be made in John's honor to the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department.