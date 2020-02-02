John Mohr Feb 2, 2020 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Urbana — John Mohr, 89, of Mahomet died at 11:08 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar Ave., Mahomet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers