MAHOMET — John Donald Mohr, 89, passed away at 11:08 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a long illness.
There will be a visitation on Friday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. The funeral service will begin at 12 noon, with Pastor Craig Sweet officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet, and military rites will be accorded.
John was born in Mahomet on Dec. 14, 1930, the youngest son of Fred and Nellie (Stout) Mohr. He attended Mahomet schools and graduated from Mahomet High School in 1948. Following high school, he farmed with his father and worked for Hammetts in the gas station business. During Korean War time (January 1951), he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for four years.
On June 9, 1951, John married Marilyn Ponder Mohr at Mahomet Methodist Church, and they began their "military" journey together for the next four years. After John's enlistment was up, they returned to Mahomet and entered their "farming" world. John also worked for the Mahomet Township road commission for many years while farming. He helped neighboring farmers after he retired and worked until he was 85 years old.
John had one brother, Phillip, and twin sisters, Alma McNattin and Alice Pelichoff, who are all deceased.
He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn; one son, Dennis (Dawn) Mohr; one daughter, Anne Marie Mohr; one brother-in-law, Harold Ponder; three grandchildren, Lindsay and Caitlin Domboski and Jordan (Adrienne) Roberts; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cunningham Children's Home, 1301 Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802.
