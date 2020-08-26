LITCHFIELD — John H. Morrison, 102, of Litchfield, formerly of Homer, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.
Private services will be held with Pastor Heju Nam officiating. Burial will take place in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
John was born Oct. 5, 1917, in Homer, the son of Carl and Edda Krukewitt Morrison. He married Christine Wiese on Nov. 24, 1946, in Homer. She preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2009.
Survivors include his son, John F. Morrison of Santa Fe, N.M.; daughter, Jan (John) Ashbrook of Champaign; son, David (Susie) Morrison of Carlinville; son, Daniel (Tammy) Morrison of Forsyth; sister, Lois Nielson of Palm Harbor, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Willard Morrison.
John was a member of Homer United Methodist Church, Homer Masonic Lodge 199 and a 75-year member of Homer American Legion 290. He served in the Marine Corps during WWII. John and Christine lived in Homer most of his life and then moved to Carlinville. He was a former volunteer fireman for Homer, Vance Township board member, and he was a Homer school board member and past president. John was an avid fisherman and loyal Illini basketball fan.
Memorials can be made to Homer United Methodist Church.