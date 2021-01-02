URBANA — John F. O'Meara, 84, of Brookdale Assisted Living in Urbana passed away at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
John was born Jan. 20, 1936, in Minot, N.D., the son of John J. and Gladis M. (McMaster) O'Meara.
In his younger school days, John worked in his parents' grocery store when they lived in Minnesota and Montana. At the age of 21, he joined the U.S. Army for a two-year tour. He was stationed in Europe. After returning home from the service, he got a job with Burlington Norhern railway in Montana.
In 1976, he married Rita Jo Hubbartt of Champaign. They moved to Bozeman, Mont., where he continued to work for Burlington Northern until he retired in 2001. In 2016, John and Rita Jo moved back to Urbana because of health issues and wanting to be near family.
Surviving John are his wife, Rita Jo O'Meara of Urbana; his sister, Sharon (Jack) Tait of Denver; and five loving and cherished nieces and nephews from Colorado and Ohio.
John and Rita Jo loved Montana where they enjoyed fishing and hunting, along with attending Montana State Football games in Bozeman. They also enjoyed flowers and vegetable gardening and the short drive to Yellowstone National Park.
John will certainly be missed by those who knew him.
John's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements. Condolences may offered at freesefh.com.