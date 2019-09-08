VILLA GROVE —
John P. Brown, age 79 of Villa Grove, passed away on Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at his home in Villa Grove.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Villa Grove, with Fr. Aloysius Ndeanaefo officiating, and burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, rural Pesotum. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Joines Funeral Home (Il Rt 130 S) Villa Grove, Il.
He was born Nov. 16, 1939, in Urbana, to Thomas and Luella (Laley) Brown. He is survived in life by his wife of 55 years, Norma (Bleichner) Brown. children, Melita (Steve) Welander, Jennifer Brown, Carl (Wendy) Brown and Andrea Brown); and grandchildren, Athena and Camden Welander and Alexandria and EJ Brown. Other family includes brothers, Bill (Lucy), Bob and Benny (Diane) Brown; sisters, Elaine (Darrel) Hill, Bea (MIke) Pierce and Linda Morris; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mark and Dennis Brown; and son, Dennis Brown.
John served four years in the United States Navy, where he studied to become an electrician. He worked as an electrician for the I.B.E.W. for 51 years. Memorials can be amde to an organization of the donors choice.