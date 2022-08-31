John P. Gianesin Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATWOOD — John P. Gianesin, 70, of Atwood died at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos