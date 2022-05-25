SIDNEY — John C. Parker, 57, of Sidney passed away peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital on Sunday (May 22, 2022).
He was born on April 24, 1964, in Urbana, attended Unity schools in Tolono, and lived in and around Sidney his entire life.
John shot a mean game of pool and was quite an accomplished karaoke singer! He absolutely loved being out and about in Urbana-Champaign and surrounding towns; going to see live music, drinking coffee at Café Kopi, attending downtown festivals, and spending time with his friends. John truly enjoyed the simple things in life.
John was also an avidly obsessed bingo player. You could find him weekly at Monticello Bowl and Lounge, Mean Mugz in Ogden or Shae’s Pub & Grub in Arcola. Over the years, John became a loyal member of the Atomic Bingo family, not just playing but also helping with raffles for people in need, social gatherings and a bunch of other things this little family does together. Don’t you DARE make fun of Bar Bingo when this group is around! On a serious note though, he found some of his most treasured friendships in this family and he will be missed.
Anyone who knew John was touched by his generous spirit. When John arrived at any social gathering, you could feel love walk in the room. He was also a friend of Bill W. and beloved by his community; and he wants us to know that he has “been given a quiet place in bright sunshine,” and he’s happy to have escaped disaster with us, having commenced shoulder to shoulder our common journey. Neither we nor John will ever know how many hundreds of people he helped along the way on his path, sharing his experience, strength and hope.
He is survived by his daughters, Jackie Parker of Ottawa, Kan., Rachel Phillips (Dave) of Champaign and Ashley Parker (Gordo) of Champaign; sisters, Sheryl (Jim) Ingerson of Villa Grove and Doris (Travis) Henderson of Evansville, Ind.; and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard "Red" Parker and Karla Gebbink Parker.
There will be a service open to all at Freese Funeral Home at noon Saturday May 28. If you wish to leave condolences for the family or share about John, please visit freesefh.com. A celebration of John’s life, which we are calling “The After Party” because John would love that, will follow at Henson Place/Fellowship Circle, 8 Henson Place, Champaign, IL 61820.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to either Fellowship Circle, P.O. Box 71, Champaign, IL 61820 (please put “John Parker” in the memo) or WEFT Radio, P.O. Box 1223, Champaign, IL 61824 (donation forms can be downloaded at new.weft.org/downloads/donation_form_spring_2022.pdf).