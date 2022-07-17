formerly Dewey — John Kennedy Patton, age 90, a resident of Lombard since 2019 and formerly of Dewey, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 — only two days shy of his 91st birthday.
He was born on July 10, 1931, in Springboro, Pa., and was deeply proud of his Western Pennsylvania roots. He married Joann Isabel Rose on June 22, 1958, with whom he spent 63 incredible years until her death in August 2021. John and Joann had two daughters, Shauna (William) Wiet of Aurora, IL and Lynn (Neil) Gissler of Naperville.
John enlisted in the U.S. Navy just five days after his graduation from Albion High School (Pa.); although he originally enlisted for three years, his service was involuntarily extended by 11 months when the U.S. became involved in the Korean Conflict. He spent his enlistment on the submarine base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and later in San Diego, Calif., aboard the sub tender USS Nereus. Upon his naval discharge, he undertook a variety of jobs including crew on a Great Lakes iron ore freighter.
In 1956, he began working with Henkels & McCoy Contractors of Philadelphia. This later lead to his first position in the telephone industry as a lineman for General Telephone. John’s advancement in the telephone industry included management positions in Hudson, Ohio, for Mid-Continent Telephone; and Rantoul and Kittanning, Pa., for Alltel. He retired in August 1993 as CEO of Alltel PA and Mountain State Telephone.
John was a charter member of the Country Club of Hudson, and later, a member of Kittanning Country Club. He and Joann played a round of golf on their first date in 1958, and they shared a lifetime as competitive, low-handicap golfers. He also was a member of Union First Presbyterian Church, Cowansville, Pa.
Upon his retirement in 1993, John and Joann enjoyed many winters in The Villages, Fla. No matter where they resided, they were quick to make long-lasting friends.
In addition to his daughters, John is survived by his wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Joseph Gissler, Elizabeth Wiet, Ryan (Eric) Doornbos and Audrey & Jack Doornbos; his brother Roger (Dorothy) Patton and sister Sheila (Nurmi) Caggiano; and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents James K and Imogene (Hyde) Patton; and sisters Shirley (William) Hellyer and Sharyn (James) Gillette.
Friends & family are invited to gather at 12 p.m. Monday, July 18, at New England Congregational Church, Aurora, with a memorial service immediately following at 1 p.m.
In remembrance of John’s life, charitable donations may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 217, Cowansville, PA 16218 or First Tee, 13000 Sawgrass Village Circle, Building 4, Ponte Verde Beach, FL 32082.