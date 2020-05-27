RANTOUL — Starbucks has lost a loyal customer.
John Peck, 71, of Rantoul died peacefully on Saturday (May 23, 2020), with his wife and son by his side.
John was born on Aug. 13, 1948, in New Orleans, La., but spent most of his childhood in Washington state with his parents, Albert and Lyla Peck, and sister, Lynn.
In 1966, John met Judy at Lewis and Clark High School, and the rest is sweetheart history. This year, they celebrated their 51st anniversary.
John joined the Air Force in 1968 and headed to Vietnam a year later. He retired in 1988 as a master sergeant after 20 years of service.
In 1971, John and Judy’s family of two grew to three as they welcomed the arrival of their son, Jeff. From then on, the three of them traveled the world and collected stories together.
Years later, their family touched down in Rantoul.
It was in Rantoul that John acquired the job title he was arguably most proud of: Papa Peck. Anyone who knew him knew how proud he was of his three grandchildren, Baby Lea (Lea Peck), WJ (Weston Peck) and Rootbeer (Andrew Peck). It was a job that came naturally to him.
John was an agent for American Family Insurance for 20 years. His office in downtown Rantoul also served as a playground for his grandchildren, equipped with a helium balloon tank and dozens of Volkswagen Beetle M&M dispensers.
John tried to retire — multiple times actually — but he always found a new job, hobby or volunteer opportunity to keep him busy. He made friends while parking cars at the Carle Cancer Center. He took up woodworking and made colorful and personalized name plaques for the American Lutheran Church. He taught his youngest grandson how to work with his hands, possibly the most challenging job of them all.
John was always in the community. Always looking for something to do.
Here are just a few of the things that kept him busy: Rantoul Chamber of Commerce, Rantoul Rotary Club, Trail Life and Heritage Girls, and organizing the community Fourth of July parade year after year, always challenging the forecast, saying, “No one will rain on my parade!” He also received the Rantoul Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award in 2001.
Most importantly though, John’s second home was at the Rantoul American Lutheran Church. John was an active member of the congregation, church board and finance committee. He also served as Unofficial Plaque Maker.
It didn’t matter who you were, John would welcome you as family and serve you any way he could. He will be remembered as strong, spirited and giving.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Rantoul; sister, Lynn (Art) Covan of Westerville, Ohio; son, Jeff (Nicole) Peck of Gifford; and grandchildren, Lea, Weston and Andrew Peck of Gifford.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Joel.
A graveside service will be held at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul, on Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m. The family asks that attendees practice social distancing as they are thankful to have a gathering at this time. Given certain restrictions, the family will be unable to accept personal sympathies at the time of the service.
John would like donations made to the American Lutheran Church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.