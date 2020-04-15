MAHOMET — John Perkins, 95, formerly of Urbana, died at 2:26 p.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020) at Glenwood Assisted Living in Mahomet.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Urbana. The Rev. Joe Hogan will officiate.
John was born on Sept. 17, 1924, in Magnolia, Ky., a son of William and Theo (Hutchinson) Perkins. He married Adele Carr on Feb. 26, 1945, in LaSalle. She survives and resides in Mahomet.
Other survivors include one daughter, Nancy (Marty) Williams of Mahomet; one son, Mike (Carissa) of Urbana; five grandchildren, Kate (Mike) O'Herron, Kelly (Shannon) Drinkwalter, Keri (Jason) Blair, Miranda (Tucker) Barron and Anne (Zac) Patterson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.
John and his wife are members of both St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Urbana and St. Boniface in Seymour. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and have enjoyed visiting Hawaii, England, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Canada and have driven to Alaska twice.
He worked locally for Springfield Electric, where he was employed as a branch manager for the Champaign-Urbana area, earning retirement in 1991 after 31 years of service. John also enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling.
John was a proud veteran and served his country in the Navy during World War II, where he was a gunner's mate.
Please make a donation in John's name to Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821, or Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet, IL 61853.
