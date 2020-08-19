CHAMPAIGN — John Thomas Pfeffer, 83, of Champaign died at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. The Rev. Father Lee Brokaw will officiate. Entombment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. There will be no visitation. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
John was born on Nov. 18, 1936, in Urbana, the son of Francis and Alice Deany Pfeffer. He married Mary Hatton on Sept. 27, 1960, in Melvin; she survives.
Also surviving are their four children, Alice (Danny) Ennis of Urbana, Michael (Melissa) Pfeffer of Minier, June Barth of Champaign and Robert Pfeffer of Champaign; six grandchildren, Kathryn (Joel) Tite, Ashley (Justin) Malone, Jordan Ennis, Maci and Alec Pfeffer and Brittany Barth; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Liam and Evelyn Tite. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Alice Walsh of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
John was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and the UI Athletic Department. John was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. He was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball and UI sports fan.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign.
