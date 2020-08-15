CHAMPAIGN — John T. Phipps, 82, of Champaign passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, after spending his final days surrounded by his family and friends.
John was born on Sept. 20, 1937, to Oliver and Jean Phipps. He is survived by his wife, Dody Phipps; his sister, Louise McWhinnie (Jim); his three children, Anne Martinkus (Jim), John Phipps (Becky), and Karen Dorner (David); and his grandchildren, Chase Martinkus, Miranda Phipps, Carter Phipps, Connor Dorner and Emma Dorner.
John was a solo practitioner engaged in general practice of law for the past 55 years in Champaign County. He began his practice in 1965 and it involved general civil and criminal trial practice, divorce and family law, real estate, estate planning, probate, and business and corporate law; he was a man of many talents in the legal community.
He graduated from DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind., in 1959, and the University of Illinois College of Law in 1965. He was a laureate of the Illinois State Bar Association Academy of Illinois Lawyers, Class of 2007, and Pillar of the Bar by the Champaign County Bar Association, 2009. He received the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education’s Addis E. Hull Award for Career Long Excellence in Continuing Education in 1999, the Illinois State Bar Association Board of Governors Award in 2003, and the ISBA's Austin Fleming Newsletter Editors Award in 2006 for his work on the General Practice Section newsletter.
He lectured for numerous IICLE courses and was the author of numerous chapters in IICLE practice handbooks. He provided legal services for the underserved in Champaign County. John was one of the founders of the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation in 1973 and was a board member from 1973 to 2020, and chairman from 1980 to 1994.
He was an active-duty lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1962. John served as Provost Marshal, Director of Security and Law Enforcement, Scott Air Force Base, Air Force Reserve, M-Day Assignment Air Police, Scott Air Force Base, 1962-1967; he also completed service as an Air Force Reserve captain. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.
John was a member of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival Board (Illinois State University, Normal, Illinois) from 1998-present. He would spend his summers going to as many Shakespeare plays as he could fit into his schedule.
When not practicing law, John could be found visiting his grandchildren and watching them in whatever activity they were doing: sports, academics, clubs, whatever; he was always there. He also loved to travel a few times a year to Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Marco Island, Fla., with Dody. John was an avid reader and loved to learn new things!
A memorial service with a visitation following will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s memory to the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation Inc., Champaign, and Faith United Methodist Church Appalachia Service Project. Face masks will be required at the funeral service.
Condolences may be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.