HOMER — John M. Pierce, 75, of Homer passed away at 8:25 p.m. Monday (Oct. 25, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, with the Rev. Heju Nam officiating. Burial will take place in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home.
John was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Champaign, the son of John B. and Violet M. King Pierce. He married Kathy Martin on June 8, 1968, in Sidney. She survives.
Survivors also include his son, Timothy J. Pierce of Homer; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Cheyenne) Pierce of Homer and Zachary Pierce of Homer; nieces and nephews, Mandy Garrard, Justin Garrard and Kaillou Pierce; sister, Darlene M. Garrard of Homer; and brother, James B. Pierce of Homer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was a collector of many things, including old cars, antiques and other things.