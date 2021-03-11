DANVILLE — John Kevin Pilon, 64, of Danville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
John was born March 23, 1956, in Champaign, a son of James Downs Pilon, currently residing in Estes Park, Colo., and Ona Lee Sheppard, currently residing in Ridgefield, Wash. He graduated in 1974 from Park High School in Livingston, Mont.
In his youth, John loved drama and was involved in multiple productions at the Blue Slipper Theatre in Livingston. His children both remember him being particularly proud of his involvement in a production of "The Lion in Winter."
In 1975, John enlisted in the Air Force and served until 1992, having achieved the rank of staff sergeant. While enlisted, he specialized in airlift aircraft maintenance and earned multiple medals and ribbons, including Outstanding Unit Awards (one bronze oak leaf cluster), Good Conduct medals (four bronze oak leaf clusters), the National Defense Service Medal, and Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, and the Longevity Service Award (three bronze oak leaf clusters). After leaving the Air Force, John held many different jobs largely related to mechanical work or assembly.
John enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies throughout his life in addition to theater, including Dungeons and Dragons; building and flying radio-control airplanes; building and modifying computers; collecting movies and shows from his younger days; and crafting with a variety of materials. His elder child, PJ, has a special memory of a magic wand he made from wood and glitter paint for a Halloween costume.
John was a fan of tongue-in-cheek humor, puns and generally playing around with the English language.
Along with his parents, John is survived by 10 brothers and sisters, Jim G. Pilon, Bill (Char) Pilon, Paula Downs, Mike (Leota) Pilon, Robert Pilon, Karen (James) Lindberg, Tom Pilon, Donna (Jeff) LaRock, Linda Schwab and Andrew (Amber) Pilon; his beloved companion, Ruth Crawford; children, PJ (Michael) Caristi and Jamie Pilon; grandchildren, TJ and Gabe Caristi; and 15 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
As an alternative to flowers, please consider donating to either the Blue Slipper Theatre in Livingston, Mont., or the American Cancer Society. Please join John’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.