BELLFLOWER — John Anthony Power, 97, of Bellflower passed away in his home on Tuesday (April 21, 2020).
Mr. Power was born Feb. 20, 1923, in Bellflower Township, McLean County, a son of John and Mary Ellen Power. He married Alice Irene Postlethwait in Paxton. Mr. Power farmed near Bellflower his entire life, forming Power Farms Inc. and Power Family Farm Trust.
John is survived by his children, Rosemary (Randy) Scholl of Columbus, Ohio, Jorene Meier of Farmer City, Lloyd (Loretta) Power of Bellflower, Jackie (Kerry) Dutton of Eau Claire, Wis., Kathy (Brian) Mears of Indianapolis, Ind., Laurel (Wayne) Sokes of Gurnee, Mary (John) Weaver of Champaign and John Jeffrey (Jill) Power of DeKalb; 31 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vauna Jean Burton; sisters, Mary Brown, Margaret Neal, Teresa Brewer, Helen Christian, Alma Hermes and Cecelia Tudor, and brothers, Robert and James Power; two grandsons, James Burton and Rory Sokes; and one granddaughter, Alicia Graham.
Mr. Power was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Bellflower. A celebration of Mr. Power’s life will take place at a later date. Private burial services will be at Bellflower Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Bellflower Community Center.