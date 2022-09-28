PARKVILLE — John R. "Bob" Whightsil, 86, of Parkville passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Rice Cemetery, Sadorus, with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Whightsil was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Champaign County, the son of Cecil and Alma Bryant Whightsil. He married Frances R. McNeely on Feb. 3, 1962, in Tuscola. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Chris, Rob, Jonathan (Kami) and Ranae; two grandchildren, Ethan and Drew; a brother, Gerald; and a sister, Phyllis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and one brother.
