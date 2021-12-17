DANVILLE — John R. Hickman, 82, of Danville passed away at 2:35 a.m. Dec. 9, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
John was born on April 7, 1939, the son of Albert and Laura (Howie) Hickman in Catlin. He married Sandra Garrett in May 1995 in Phoenix, Ariz., and she survives in Danville.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Hickman of Danville; daughter, Tia Wood of Danville; stepdaughters, Sherry Smith of Florida and Shannon Hollinger of Pensacola, Fla., and Terry Calhoun of Oakwood; grandchildren, Savannah Wood of Phoenix, Brittany Wood of Davisburg, Mich., James Hickman of Champaign and Karma Chism of Danville; as well as great-grandchildren, Joshua and Stella; several special nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sons, John Richard Hickman and son-in-law Kurt Ruiz; granddaughter, Gabriella Wood; and siblings, Alberta Ames, Stanley Hickman and Cora Dupree.
John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 1956 until June 1960. He was retired from Flex & Gate and enjoyed attending church, reading scriptures, listening to music and working out in his garden. He loved visiting with family and friends and especially enjoyed going to Sunday morning breakfast with family.
A celebration of life memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3825 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832. Marta Thomas will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery with military rites accorded by the Marine Corp League and American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made in John’s memory to the Toys for Tots Marine Corp Reserve program to brighten the lives of children at Christmas. Please join John’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.