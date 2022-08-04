URBANA — John R. Ogden, 74, of Urbana passed away at 3:40 a.m. Sunday (July 31, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born March 23, 1948, in Urbana, the son of Russell and Inez Ogden.
John is survived by his beloved dog, Billy Boy; a daughter, Tina (Dave) Cole of Farmer City; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Kayla Cole; three sisters, Karen (Bill) Williams of Mansfield, Connie Ogden of Champaign and Linda Ogden of Urbana; his former wife and friend, Joann Brown; three stepchildren, Shelly, Gina and Scott; and three stepgrandchildren, Lisa, Leah and Christina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rick Ogden; and a grandson, Ethan Cole.
John graduated from high school and was drafted into the Army. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award for his combat role in the Vietnam War.
John was a member of the Carpenters Union 243. He owned and operated Cornerstone Builders until his retirement. He built many big homes and apartment buildings in the Champaign-Urbana area.
John was a member of American Legion Post 71 and served as senior vice commander at the VFW Post 630 in Urbana, where he enjoyed his many friends. He was often invited to take the stage and sing with the various bands at the VFW.
Growing up, he and his family spent many hours roller-skating at the Monticello Roller Rink. His parents met at the Elmwood Roller Rink in Urbana, and that became the family entertainment for many years.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. There will be a visitation prior to the funeral from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Ken Young will officiate. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Burial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Fund or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoff chapel.com.