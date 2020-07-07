CATLIN — John R. Pal Jr., 68, of Catlin passed away at 2:57 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home.
John was born July 6, 1951, in Danville, to John R. and Beverly Smith Pal Sr.
Surviving are his father, John R. Pal Sr. of Catlin; one son, Mitch Pal of Allerton; one daughter, Missy (Taylor) Adams of St. Joseph; and five grandchildren, Camrin Pal, Lexi Adams, Erik Pal, Austin Pal and Madison Adams. He was preceded in death by his mother.
John was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, watching NASCAR racing and all types of card games, including euchre and pinochle. He loved attending auctions and buying and selling equipment. John especially enjoyed John Deere tractors.
Family graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin, with Chris Lawler officiating. Public visitation will be 10 a.m to 12 noon on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Due to COVID-19, face masks will be required for entry both at the funeral home and the cemetery and social distancing will be in effect.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.